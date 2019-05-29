Alex Trebek's pancreatic cancer is ''near remission''.

The 'Jeopardy!' host was diagnosed with stage four pancreatic cancer three months ago, and although the disease has a survival rate of just nine percent, he's claimed doctors have told him he's ''near remission'', with some of his tumours having shrunk by ''more than 50 percent'' already.

He said: ''It's kind of mind-boggling. The doctors said they hadn't seen this kind of positive result in their memory ... some of the tumours have already shrunk by more than 50 percent.''

Alex, 78, has been responding well to chemotherapy, and believes part of his success with battling cancer has come from the energy he gets from well wishes from his fans around the world.

Speaking to People magazine, he said: ''I've got a couple million people out there who have expressed their good thoughts, their positive energy directed towards me and their prayers. I told the doctors, this has to be more than just the chemo, and they agreed it could very well be an important part of this.

''I've got a lot of love out there headed in my direction and a lot of prayer, and I will never ever minimise the value of that.''

Earlier this month, Alex said he was ''doing well'', as he thanked ''people all over America'' for giving him their support.

The TV star said: ''People all over America have been sharing their good thoughts, their advice, their prayers. And I feel it's been making a difference.

''I've had so many contacts from people who have survived cancer; I am now a 30-day survivor ... I'm going to catch up to those other people. My oncologist tells me I'm doing well.''

However, the presenter admitted that because of undergoing chemotherapy treatment, he often has ''surges of deep, deep sadness and it brings tears to my eyes.''