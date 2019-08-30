Alex Trebek is ''on the mend'' after battling stage four pancreatic cancer.

The 79-year-old TV star was diagnosed with the serious form of cancer just five months ago, but after announcing in May he was nearing remission, he has now said he's finished his treatment.

And Alex will even be returning to his iconic job as the host of 'Jeopardy!' for the upcoming 36th season, which he says will feature some ''exciting things''.

Speaking in a video posted on 'Jeopardy!'s YouTube page, he said: ''I've gone through a lot of chemotherapy and thankfully that is now over. I'm on the mend, and that's all that I can hope for right now.

''We have some exciting things coming up and I can't wait to share them with you all. It's going to be a good year.''

Alex revealed his diagnosis in March this year, when he admitted his prognoses was ''not very encouraging'', but insisted he would fight his illness.

He said at the time: ''Just like 50,000 other people in the United States each year, this week I was diagnosed with stage IV pancreatic cancer. Now, normally the prognosis for this is not very encouraging, but I'm gonna fight this and I'm gonna keep working and with the love and support of my family and friends and with the help of your prayers also, I plan to beat the low survival rate statistics for this disease.''

Two months later in May, the TV star - whose cancer has a survival rate of just nine percent - said he was ''near remission'', with some of his tumours having shrunk by ''more than 50 percent'' already.

He said: ''It's kind of mind-boggling. The doctors said they hadn't seen this kind of positive result in their memory ... some of the tumours have already shrunk by more than 50 percent.

''I've got a couple million people out there who have expressed their good thoughts, their positive energy directed towards me and their prayers. I told the doctors, this has to be more than just the chemo, and they agreed it could very well be an important part of this.

''I've got a lot of love out there headed in my direction and a lot of prayer, and I will never ever minimise the value of that.''