Alex Trebek joked he didn't want the ''sympathy'' vote after winning at the Daytime Emmy Awards for his work on 'Jeopardy'.
The 'Jeopardy' host - who is currently battling pancreatic cancer after revealing his diagnosis in March - was named Outstanding Game Show host at the ceremony on Sunday (05.05.19), and he referenced his health in his acceptance speech.
He said: ''I have worried about this moment. I was concerned that sympathy might play a big role in the voting this year. I'm not a big fan of sympathy votes.
''I believe that we should all be judges on the merits of our work... But then I started thinking back to last year.
''Last year I was nominated, and I had just had major surgery to remove to two life-threatening blood clots on my brain. You would think that would have elicited a certain amount of sympathy! But I didn't win!''
Alex, 78, added backstage after the emotional moment that he still felt like ''sympathy'' did play a part in his win, but he admitted he was just going to ''enjoy'' the accolade.
He told 'Entertainment Tonight': ''I'm aware that there must be a fair amount of sympathy that went into the voting for this, but to tell you the truth, I don't care. I got the award, and I enjoy having this award.''
The presenter previously revealed that he's received a huge surge of support from ''people all over America'' after sharing news of his stage 4 pancreatic cancer and he believes ''it's been making a difference'' to his health.
He said: ''People all over America have been sharing their good thoughts, their advice, their prayers. And I feel it's been making a difference.
''I've had so many contacts from people who have survived cancer; I am now a 30-day survivor... I'm going to catch up to those other people. My oncologist tells me I'm doing well.''
Daytime Emmy Awards winners list:
Outstanding Drama Series - 'The Young and the Restless'
Outstanding Entertainment News Program - DailyMailTV
Outstanding Entertainment Talk Show - 'The Ellen DeGeneres Show'
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series - Maurice Benard, as Sonny Corinthos
'General Hospital'
Outstanding Digital Daytime Drama Series - 'After Forever'
Outstanding Entertainment Talk Show Host - Kelly Ripa, Ryan Seacrest, 'LIVE with Kelly and Ryan'
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series - Jacqueline MacInnes Wood, as Steffy Forrester, 'The Bold and the Beautiful'
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series - Vernee Watson, as Stella Henry, 'General Hospital'
Outstanding Informative Talk Show Host - Kathie Lee Gifford, Hoda Kotb, 'Today Show with Kathie Lee & Hoda'
Outstanding Game Show - 'Family Feud'
Outstanding Game Show Host - Alex Trebek, 'Jeopardy!'
Outstanding Culinary Host - Valerie Bertinelli,
'Valerie's Home Cooking'
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series - Max Gail, as Mike Corbin, General Hospital
Outstanding Culinary Program - 'Valerie's Home Cooking'
Outstanding Legal/Courtroom Program - 'Lauren Lake's Paternity Court'
Outstanding Younger Actress in a Drama Series - Hayley Erin, as Kiki Jerome, General Hospital
Outstanding Guest Performer in a Drama Series - Patricia Bethune, as Nurse Mary Pat, 'General Hospital'
Outstanding Writing Team for a Drama Series - 'The Young and the Restless'
Outstanding Directing Team for a Drama Series - 'The Young and the Restless'
Outstanding Informative Talk Show - 'Rachael Ray'
Outstanding Younger Actor in a Drama Series -
Kyler Pettis, as Theo Carver, 'Days of Our Lives'