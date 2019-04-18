Alex Trebek is ''feeling good'' and planning to return to work after a summer break.

The 'Jeopardy!' host announced last month that he had been diagnosed with stage 4 pancreatic cancer, and on Wednesday (17.04.19) he took to Twitter to thank his fans for their continued support and to reveal he will be back working on the 36th episode of the US game show after he spends some time focusing on his recovery.

In a video posted on the micro-blogging site, he said: ''Despite what you may have heard, I'm feeling good, I'm continuing with my therapy and we, by we, the staff, are already working on our next season, the 36th year of 'Jeopardy!'''

Trebek, who was speaking after wrapping up the previous season, went on to thank those who had sent him well-wishes and cards and said he was ''touched beyond words''.

He added: ''So here, on the last day of taping for our 35th anniversary season, I wanted once again to thank you for your continuing messages of encouragement and support, particularly the many cards I've received from young people. I'm touched beyond words.''

Alex previously vowed to do everything he could to fight the disease, even though he knows the prognosis is ''not very encouraging''.

He said in a video message to fans: ''Hi everyone, I have some news to share with all of you. And it's in keeping with my longtime policy of being open and transparent with our 'Jeopardy!' fanbase. I also wanted to prevent you from reading or hearing some overblown or inaccurate reports regarding my health.

''So therefore, I wanted to be the one to pass along this information. Now, just like 50,000 other people in the United States each year, this week I was diagnosed with stage 4 pancreatic cancer.

''Now normally the prognosis for this is not very encouraging, but I'm going to fight this and I'm going to keep working.''