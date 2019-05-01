Alex Trebek is ''doing well'' in his cancer treatment.

The 'Jeopardy!' host revealed that he's received a huge surge of support from ''people all over America'' after sharing news of his stage 4 pancreatic cancer in March and the 78-year-old presenter believes ''it's been making a difference'' to his health.

Speaking on 'Good Morning America' he said: ''People all over America have been sharing their good thoughts, their advice, their prayers. And I feel it's been making a difference.

''I've had so many contacts from people who have survived cancer; I am now a 30-day survivor... I'm going to catch up to those other people. My oncologist tells me I'm doing well.''

However, the presenter admitted that because of undergoing chemotherapy treatment, he often has ''surges of deep, deep sadness and it brings tears to my eyes.''

Alex previously admitted he has been ''extremely touched'' by the outpouring of kindness since announcing his diagnosis and thanked fans for the ''hundreds of thousands'' of messages of support.

He said in a video message: ''I just wanna take a few moments to say thanks to the, believe it or not, hundreds of thousands of people who have sent in tweets, texts, emails, cards and letters wishing me well following my recent health announcement.

''I am thankful for the kind words, the prayers and the advice you have offered, and I'm extremely touched by the warmth you have expressed in your comments to me.''

The presenter confessed he wouldn't ''be able to respond to all of you individually,'' but promised he does read ''everything'' that gets sent to him - including a get well card from IBM computer Watson, which once competed on the game show.

He concluded: ''I'm a lucky guy.''