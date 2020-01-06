Alex Rodriguez dubbed Jennifer Lopez as a ''true champion'' as she missed out on a Golden Globe on Sunday night (05.01.20).

The 'On The Floor' hitmaker was nominated in the Best Actress in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture category for her part in 'Hustlers' and despite losing the award to 'Marriage Story's Laura Dern, Alex has praised his fiancé for ''inspiring and empowering'' young women everywhere.

Alongside a string of red heart emojis, he wrote on Instagram: ''Jen, it doesn't take a trophy, medal, or plaque to identify a true champion. To millions of young women who have watched you and have been inspired and empowered to do amazing things in their lives, you are a champion. For countless musicians, dancers, actresses, and performers who have seen and emulate your passion, drive and work ethic to find their own success, you are a champion. To your children, your family, your coaches, your staff, and your extended family, you are a champion. To everyone whose lives you enrich daily, you are a champion. And don't you ever forget it. (sic)''

Meanwhile, Alex previously dubbed Jennifer as a ''triple threat''.

The former baseball player shared: ''What I have learned from her is again, here is someone who comes from very humble beginnings, right here in the Bronx. And she has truly lived the American dream.

''She has an incredible arc in her life through ups and downs. Right now, even though she is a triple threat in the world with her talent, what I know her for is being a good partner, mother and daughter.''

Alex is full of support of his wife-to-be, branding her a superhero.

He said: ''I've never met anyone who's more honest. She's so authentic and genuine. It was strange to see someone of such magnitude be so normal, be such a great mother and partner and friend. How can you be like this and then go perform in front of 80,000 people? But that's her superpower.''