Alex Rodriguez has sent ''love'' to Kylie Jenner after claiming she talked about ''how rich she is'' at the Met Gala.

The retired baseball ace and his fiancee Jennifer Lopez had shared a table with the Lip Kit guru at the fashion extravaganza last month and he caused a stir when he claimed the 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' star spent the evening talking about ''Instagram and her lipstick'', as well as her wealth.

Kylie later spoke out to defend herself and insisted they only spoke about 'Game of Thrones', and Alex - who has daughters Natasha, 14, and Ella, 11, with ex-wife Cynthia Scurtis - has now admitted she is right.

Kylie posted a face palm emoji as she said on Twitter: ''Umm no i didn't. We only spoke about 'Game of Thrones' (sic)''

And Alex replied: ''OMG that's right @KylieJenner!! It was me talking about you and your makeup line and how much my girls love you. #GOT #respect #alllove (sic)''

The 43-year-old star's original comments came as he was discussing how happy he was with the guests on his table at the Met Gala.

He had said: ''We had a great table. The black guy from 'The Wire' - Idris Elba, yeah, and his new wife. Some famous singer next to me, I don't know what her name is. Versace - Donatella.

''We had Kylie and Kendall [Jenner]. And we had an Asian gentleman from 'Rich Asians', the lead. Kylie was talking about Instagram and her lipstick, and how rich she is.''

If Kylie - who has 16-month-old daughter Stormi with partner Travis Scott - had been talking about money, she would have had a lot to say as back in March, she was named the world's youngest self-made billionaire by Forbes magazine thanks to her Kylie Cosmetics business, which is worth at least $900 million and was set up four years ago.

Kylie has overtaken Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg, who previously held the title of youngest self-made billionaire from the age of 23.