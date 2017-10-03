Alex Rodriguez's children only FaceTime him to speak to his girlfriend Jennifer Lopez.

The 42-year-old former New York Yankees baseball player has revealed his daughters Natasha, 12, and Ella, nine, have begun hailing him as their ''hero'' for the ''first time'' ever in their lives because he is dating the 48-year-old singer and they get to hang out with J.Lo at her shows.

Alex had noticed, and was pleased, that the calls from his kids - his offspring with ex-wife Cynthia Scurtis - had increased in recent months but he soon discovered his girls just wanted to check in on the 'Jenny from the Block' hitmaker.

Speaking on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!', the sportsman said: ''My daughters think their dad's a hero now, for the first time. They think they went to heaven. Now they're hanging out with Jennifer backstage, they're dancing, they're singing with her.

''We usually call at least once a day on FaceTime, now they call three, four, five times. It's funny because when I pick up the phone, I'm like, 'Hi Tashi, hi Ella,' and I can see them. They're like, 'Hey Daddy,' and they're looking around behind me. And I'm like, 'Hi, honey, how was school?' And they're like, 'Uh, Dad, yeah it was great. Where's Jennifer?' And I say, 'Oh, no, honey, she went to the set already, honey, she's working.' 'Oh, OK, Dad, I'll call you later.'''

Insisting he doesn't mind that the lady in his life is getting him more attention, Alex added: ''I'll take anything I can get from my girls.''

Alex says the 'Love Don't Cost A Thing' singer's children - nine-year-old twins Max and Emme, her kids with ex-husband Marc Anthony - seem to be ''impressed'' by him, but only because he is so ''big''.

Alex - who stands at six foot three inches - said: ''I think Jennifer's children - who are wonderful just like mine - I think they're impressed by how big I am. I don't think they've ever seen anyone so tall.''