Alex Rodriguez's ex-wife insists she is ''happy'' for him and Jennifer Lopez.

The baseball star's former spouse Cynthia Scurtis, who he split from in 2008, has given the couple their blessing after Alex got down on one knee earlier this month.

Speaking to RadarOnline.com, she said: ''I'm happy for them. Other than that I have no comment.''

Alex and Cynthia have remained civil following their split for the sake of their two daughters - 10-year-old Ella and Natasha, 14.

He previously revealed: ''From the beginning, we always put the kids first so that they will grow and have emotional wellness and not feel a lot of the tugging that you feel sometimes happens in families that are divorced.''

Meanwhile, Jennifer's friend Ne-Yo previously revealed she is ''over the moon'' after getting engaged.

He shared: ''Anybody who's ever seen the two of them together, it's like, 'They getting married. Yeah, they getting married. That's going to happen.' I found out the same way everyone else did. I looked on IG and saw and went, 'Oh, it finally happened!' Then I instantly sent her a text saying, 'Congrats, congrats, congrats,' and she said, 'Thank you, thank you, thank you.' And, I said, 'OK, y'all are doing engaged stuff, you go do that.' I'm super happy for her.

''She's over the moon. She really is. You can totally tell. I won't say it's the happiest she's ever been - I don't personally know - but it's the happiest I've seen her since I've known her, so that being said, good job A-Rod! He comes on set from time-to-time. He's super fun. He's her biggest fan, which is great, and she lights up. She already lights up a room when she walks in, because it's just J. Lo and that's what she does, but when he comes around it's like, 'OK, [put on your] sunglasses. We get it - you guys love each other and you're happy. Alright, we understand.'''