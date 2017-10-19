Alex Rodriguez's daughters are part of Jennifer Lopez's ''assistant team''.

The 42-year-old retired baseball star has been romancing the singer and actress since February this year, and his two young daughters - Natasha, 12, and Ella, nine, whom he has with ex-wife Cynthia Scurtis - couldn't be happier with the relationship, as it means they get to spend time with their idol.

Speaking to People magazine, he said: ''When they're in Las Vegas, I don't think they leave Jennifer's side. They go to the 'locker room' early with Jennifer and help her get dressed and are part of the assistant team backstage.

''My girls essentially hit the lottery. What 12-year-old and nine-year-old wouldn't feel like, 'Oh my God, I'm the luckiest human being on the planet?' They're super thrilled!''

It isn't the firs time Alex has spoken of his daughters' love for the 'On The Floor' singer, 48, as he previously said his brood ''adore'' the star - who has nine-year-old twins Emme and Max with her ex-husband Marc Anthony.

He said: ''My girls adore Jennifer. She's a great role model and they want to do exactly what Jennifer does. They want to sing, they want to dance, they want to produce, they want to direct. A lot of people don't know she's also a great athlete and great business person, and for me, I'm the luckiest father in the world to be able to expose my beautiful daughters to someone as brilliant as Jennifer.''

And Alex thinks his daughters are hailing him as a ''hero'' for the ''first time'' now that he's romancing Jennifer.

He added: ''My daughters think their dad's a hero now, for the first time. They think they went to heaven. Now they're hanging out with Jennifer backstage, they're dancing, they're singing with her.''