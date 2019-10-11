Alex Rodriguez got advice from his daughter before taking to the runway for DICK's Sporting Goods.

The former baseball player - who is engaged to singer Jennifer Lopez - has revealed his 14-year-old daughter, Natasha, gave him styling tips before he walked in the New York City show.

Asked how he'd describe his style, he said: ''Questionable. Some days better than others. Before you walked in here, I had my 14-year-old daughter on FaceTime. She said, 'Dad, untuck your shirt. Pull down your socks.' Story of my life - yeah.''

Alex isn't really into designers but prefers to focus on ''fit and comfort''.

He added: ''I'm less of a designer guy and more of a fit guy. I'm a big guy. I'm 6-3, over 230 lbs. For me, it's all about fit and comfort. Sometimes, if a brand costs a lot less, but fits better, I'm great with that.''

The 44-year-old sportsman says it was a no brainer to model for DICK's Sporting Goods because he's been a customer for ''a long time''.

He shared to Women's Wear Daily: ''First of all, I've been a customer for a long time. Being kind of a baseball geek my whole life, any time you can find a place where you can buy balls, gloves and bats and also rock out with some Timberlands and Nike. I've been with Nike for over 20 years. It is a little bit of a dying breed - the fact that Dick's is winning in a big way, continues to win and integrate.''