Alex Rodriguez has a burner Instagram account so he can follow his daughters.

The 44-year-old former baseball star admitted his daughters Natasha Alexander, 14, and 11-year-old Ella Alexander have banned him from following them on social media so he has set up a fake account in order to keep an eye on their posts.

Speaking on a recent episode of Barstool Sports' 'Chicks in the Office' podcast, Alex explained: ''My daughters don't let me follow them on social media. It's awful.''

But when asked if he has a ''dad burner account'', Alex replied: ''absolutely''.

Alex also revealed that his daughters - whose mother is his former wife Cynthia Scurtis - have to approve any social media posts that they appear in.

He said: ''Oh my gosh, they are like the COO and the CEO of my social media craziness, whatever I do. They're so good. Every time I post something, usually like, five out of 10, both of them would DM and say, 'Dad, are you serious? Dad, you know I'm going into high school this year. Dad, this is how bullying starts.'

''I have contracts with both of them that if I post something - now, you know, they're getting to be teenagers, they have to approve everything - and I'm like, 'Okay, I got it, I'm sorry'.''

Alex - who is engaged to Jennifer Lopez, who has 11-year-old twins Max and Emme with her former husband Marc Anthony - joked there is ''a long list'' of things about him that embarrass the girls and revealed they ask him to drop them off at least two blocks away from school.

He said: ''It's funny because they both used to love it when I would drop them off at school.''