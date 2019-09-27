Alex Rodriguez is ''so proud'' Jennifer Lopez is to headline the Super Bowl Half-time Show.

The 44-year-old retired baseball star can't wait to see his fiancee - who he got engaged to in March - take to the stage at the flagship football game alongside Shakira next February in Miami.

Following the announcement about the show, Alex posted on his Instagram and Twitter pages: ''So proud and SO EXCITED! Bringing it home! Going to set the #305 on [fire emoji] (sic)''

A number of other stars were also delighted by the news.

Commenting on Jennifer's announcement about the co-headlining show, Andy Cohen wrote: ''That's what I'm talking about!''

And Hoda Kotb posted: ''That's what I call PERFECT.''

Derek Hough simply agreed: ''Yes you are [fire emojis] (sic)''.

Gina Rodriguez wrote: ''Latinx PRIDE!!! #latinxcellence (sic)''

The two singers have promised to bring ''an explosion of fun and energy'' to the Super Bowl, which takes place on February 2, 2020.

Jennifer, 50, gushed: ''This is gonna be so much fun! She's such a dynamic performer, she does her own thing.

''There's nobody like her so I know that the two of us together are going to bring that special brand of what we do and there will be people who haven't even seen us perform who get to see something special that night. It's going to be an exciting show.

''That's what you can expect. When you think about Shak and you think about what I do, the combination of that, I think of an explosion of fun and energy!''

However, the 'Hips Don't Lie' hitmaker warned the 'Hustlers' actress not to give away too much about what they've got planned.

Speaking on 'Thursday Night Football', the 42-year-old star said: ''Don't spoil the surprise!''

Jennifer reassured her: ''No none of the surprises! It's going to be the best Super Bowl ever! See you in Miami, mwah!''