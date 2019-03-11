Alex Rodriguez ''did everything on his own'' on the lead up to his proposal to Jennifer Lopez.

The 43-year-old retired baseball star got down on one knee to pop the question to the 'Jenny From the Block' hitmaker over the weekend during a romantic vacation in the Bahamas, and a source has now said he planned the whole surprise himself, including picking out the perfect ring.

A source told People magazine: ''He did everything on his own with the ring. It was a complete surprise [to Jen].''

Alex purchased a mega-carat emerald-cut sparkler for his wife-to-be, which diamond experts say appears to be at least 15 carats and valued at upwards of $5 million.

Ajay Anand, CEO of Rare Carat, told People: ''Our team of gemologists and diamond PhD's estimate the emerald-cut diamond is 20 carats and worth around $4.5 million/ This estimate is if the stone is D-Flawless [a very rare, colourless gem]. Since it's A-Rod, it very well could be!''

Meanwhile, sources recently said 49-year-old Jennifer was ''surprised'' by Alex's proposal, as she hadn't been expecting the sportsman to get down on one knee.

An insider said: ''Jennifer is ecstatic and so are their families and friends. Very few people knew Alex planned on proposing.

''It was very much a surprise for Jennifer. It was just how Alex wanted it.''

The 'Shades of Blue' actress - who has twins Max and Emme, 11, with third ex-husband Marc Anthony - is the ''happiest she has ever been'' with Alex, and their friends think they are true ''soulmates''.

The source added: ''They are incredible together. Very much soulmates that bring out the best in each other and are so supportive of each other.

''From the start, they moved very quickly. Their relationship was always very passionate. Jennifer quickly fell very hard for Alex. And she quickly started planning for the future.''