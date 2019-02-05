Alex Rodriguez says he and Jennifer Lopez are ''meant to be''.

The 43-year-old sports star has been dating Jennifer for two years, and to mark their anniversary this week, Alex took to social media to post a glowing tribute to his pop star girlfriend.

Posting several shots of the pair together - including family pictures of her 10-year-old twins Max and Emma, whom she has with ex Marc Anthony, and his two children Natasha, 14, and Ella, 10 - Alex wrote on Instagram: ''Macha 13, I can't believe it's been two years. Only 730 days, which have flown by, but it feels like we have been together forever. We are meant to be, and how much you mean to me cannot be put into words.

''From baseball games, to traveling across the world to shows in Vegas. We have done it all together and every moment with you is cherished. Where this road will take us next is unknown but there is no one else I would rather have by my side. The journey is just beginning and I am excited for what's ahead. (sic)''

The baseball star went on to praise the work ethic of the 'On The Floor' hitmaker, before thanking her for her ''unwavering support''.

He added: ''Macha, your hard work is unmatched. Your relentless drive and determination push me to be a better man each and every day.

''Like you there is none other. Words will never do justice to what the last two years have meant to me. Thank you for always being you, for your unwavering support and unconditional love. (sic)''

Alex's post comes after Jennifer posted one of her own this week, where she said she is ''blessed'' to be with Alex, who she thanked for making her world ''a more beautiful, safe and stable place''.

Jennifer wrote: ''Two years of laughter

Two years of fun

Two years of adventures

Of excitement of growing and learning

Of true friendship

And so much love!! You make my world a more beautiful safe and stable place... in the midst of our ever-changing, ever-moving life... you make me feel like a teenager starting out all over again... Every time I think I have you pegged, you surprise me in the most wonderful ways reminding me how blessed I am to have found you now in this moment at this time... our time... Te Amo Macho... #atapontheshoulder #2years (sic)''