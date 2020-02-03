Alex Rodriguez is ''so proud'' of Jennifer Lopez after her Super Bowl performance.

The former baseball player danced in the crowd and cheered on his fiancee as J-Lo and Shakira delivered a thrilling halftime show during Sunday's (02.02.20) big game between the San Francisco 49ers and the Kansas City Chiefs - which saw the latter win 31-20 - and he shared a video of him enjoying the set.

He tweeted: ''AMAZING!! She ABSOLUTELY CRUSHED IT! Wow, that was so fun. I'm so proud of you, Jen! (sic)''

Lady GaGa - who headline the halftime show in 2017 - also heaped praise on the performance and revealed she ''danced and smiled the whole time''.

She wrote on Twitter: ''@JLo and @shakira and all the special guests were so incredible!!! What a fun halftime show I danced and smiled the whole time.

''Such powerful sexy women!!!! On camera and off!!!!! Love you beautiful sexy talented women (sic)''

Actress Priyanka Chopra added: ''Damn!!! That halftime show.. incredible to see such powerful women coming together for such an incredible performance.

''@shakira u were so fierce!!! @JLo I have no words. We r not worthy! Incredible! #HalftimeShow #SuperBowl2020 (sic)''

The Kardashian sisters were also very impressed, with Khloe noting that neither performer seemed to ''age whatsoever''.

She tweeted: ''Shakira and J Lo both did incredible in their performances in my opinion! But can we talk about how both of these women do not age whatsoever!

''I am captivated by there dancing and their stage performances. Wow!! Congratulations #SuperBowl (sic)''

And Kim Kardashain West said: ''They really shut it down!!!! Congrats on that amazing SuperBowl Halftime Show @shakira @JLo (sic)''

Meanwhile, 'So What' hitmaker P!nk - who previously appeared at the Super Bowl herself when she performed the US National Anthem back in 2018 - described the show as a ''joy''.

She wrote: ''Yes! Halftime was JOY!!!!!!!!! Yes!!!!! @shakira @JLo everything that's yes (sic)''