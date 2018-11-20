Alex Rodriguez is worried girlfriend Jennifer Lopez will kick him out one day.

The 43-year-old retired basketball star has been dating the stunning singer for two years now and are very loved up, but he fears his luck could run out with his 49-year-old partner.

After 'Good Morning Britain' presenter Piers Morgan gushed over how ''utterly'' beautiful J-Lo is, her man laughed: ''I just hope she doesn't wake up and say, 'OK, your time is up, get out!' ''

His comments follow reports A-Rod has put his own four bedroom Hollywood Hills West home up for sale at $6.5 million, months after the couple bought a $15.3 million luxury apartment in New York City.

Meanwhile, the former sportsman recently revealed he wants to do something ''creative'' for his partner to mark the festive period, rather than ''going out and buying something expensive''.

Speaking about the potential Christmas gift, he said: ''It has to be something creative. I can't just go out and buy something expensive.

''For Jennifer, something that is handwritten or maybe is a photo - I don't want to give any secrets away for this holiday. It's something that is heartfelt. It is something that resembles a memory that we've had together that involves our children or involves our home. Ultimately, that's what it is all about.''

Jennifer previously revealed she feels as though she's developed a more mature attitude towards her relationships over the years.

She said: ''When we met, we'd both already done a lot of work on ourselves. Everybody has flaws, and the people I want in my life are the people who recognise that and are willing to work on those flaws. It's super-important: someone who's willing to look at themselves and say, 'OK, I'm not great here' or 'I could do better there.'''