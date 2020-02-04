Alex Rodriguez says Jennifer Lopez's Super Bowl half-time performance was ''inspiring''.

The 'On The Floor' hitmaker co-headlined the sporting event on Sunday (02.02.20) between the San Francisco 49ers and the Kansas City Chiefs - which saw the latter win 31-20 - alongside Shakira, and her fiancé Alex has said the set was ''really empowering'' for Latino women around the world.

He said: ''First of all, with 60 million Latinos in the United States, it's amazing. Representing all the Latino women, it's really empowering ... it's about equality. It's about so much. But it's just inspiration because I know she inspires all of us and tonight will be no different.''

Alex, 44, also called his fiancée ''the hardest working woman'' he's ever met, as he praised the ''passion and love'' she puts into every performance.

Speaking to E! News, he added: ''She does everything with so much passion and love. I still feel sometimes that she's still back in the Bronx, that's how much passion and love she has for everything she does.''

The former baseball star was one of the first people to congratulate Jennifer, 50, and Shakira on their set, as he took to social media at the time to share a video of him enjoying the performance.

He wrote: ''AMAZING!! She ABSOLUTELY CRUSHED IT! Wow, that was so fun. I'm so proud of you, Jen! (sic)''

Meanwhile, 43-year-old Shakira also ruminated on the importance of her performance with Jennifer and what it meant for fellow Latinos.

In posts shared on social media, Shakira wrote: ''Thank you @jlo for a night that shows how much Latinos have to offer!

''The best birthday gift has been the support of all my fans and the most amazing and hardworking team an artist could wish for. We Latinos climbed Kilimanjaro and made history tonight and we couldn't have done it without all of you! (sic)''