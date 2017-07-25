Alex Rodriguez has dubbed his girlfriend Jennifer Lopez as an ''amazing human being''.

The 'Shades of Blue' actress celebrated her 48th birthday on Monday (24.07.17), and to show his support for her big day, her baseball superstar beau Alex - who is set to celebrate his own birthday on Thursday (27.07.17) when he turns 42 - has taken to Instagram to gush over the beauty.

Posting a picture of the 'On The Floor' singer in a daring black dress, Alex wrote on the photo sharing site: ''Wishing a happy birthday to this amazing human being who lights up my world every day. Te amo muneca!! #HBD #Leo ([photo by]: Ana Carballosa/ @lacarba) (sic)''

The sweet post comes after Jennifer shared an array of snaps from their joint birthday party over the weekend which was held in Miami, Florida, for friends and family of the pair.

One of the images of the pair together was captioned: ''Celebrating our lives... Happy birthday #birthdaymoment #birthdaygirl#birthdayboy #birthdaybash#birthdayweek (sic)''

Another sweet snap depicted Jennifer whispering into Alex's ear, who was laughing at her ''inside jokes''.

The photo was captioned: ''In a crowded room but it's just the two of you... #birthdaylaughs#insidejokesallday #team #US (sic)''

More images showed Jennifer stood next to the pair's impressive six tier cake, and enjoying a meal with her beau and their friends.

Previously, it was reported that Jennifer and Alex couldn't keep their eyes off each other during the bash, and it was also revealed the celebrity duo playfully sang 'Sweet Caroline' as part of the celebrations.

Jennifer and Alex have been dating since February this year - and an insider recently claimed the duo are ''incredibly happy'' together.

Their relationship is reportedly going from strength to strength because Jennifer is able to ''start talking sports'' with any of Alex's high profile pals.

The source explained: ''They are incredibly happy. Jennifer is on another level for Alex when compared to his past girlfriends. She's amazing.

''She comes to this dinner and there are 20 people there, a lot of sports celebs and big guys in the business, and she can sit right down with them and start talking sports. She loves baseball.''