Alex Rodriguez thinks Jennifer Lopez is a ''triple threat''.

The former baseball player has heaped praise on his fiancée as he celebrated her for being a ''good partner, mother and daughter''.

He told Women's Wear Daily: ''What I have learned from her is again, here is someone who comes from very humble beginnings, right here in the Bronx. And she has truly lived the American dream. She has an incredible arc in her life through ups and downs. Right now, even though she is a triple threat in the world with her talent, what I know her for is being a good partner, mother and daughter.''

Jennifer headlined Madison Square Garden this year and at the time, Alex praised Jennifer's ''relentless dedication'', despite the ''long and arduous'' road.

He wrote on Instagram: ''Bronx to Madison Square Garden. For a cab driver, it's just a 9.2-mile ride. But for @jlo, the road from being a kid running around with holes in her shoes in the Bronx to headlining at the world's most famous arena, was long and arduous and took years of hard work and relentless dedication. Keep on killing it girl #ItsMyParty #boss (sic)''

Alex also recently branded Jennifer as a superhero.

He said: ''I've never met anyone who's more honest. She's so authentic and genuine. It was strange to see someone of such magnitude be so normal, be such a great mother and partner and friend. How can you be like this and then go perform in front of 80,000 people? But that's her superpower.''