Alex Rodriguez thinks Jennifer Lopez has ''superpowers''.

The 43-year-old retired baseball star got engaged to Jennifer last month, and has now heaped praise on his wife-to-be, calling her ''authentic and genuine'', as he says he's certain she's a superhero because of the way she's ''so normal'' but can also perform on stage to thousands of people.

Speaking to The New York Times, he said: ''I've never met anyone who's more honest. She's so authentic and genuine. It was strange to see someone of such magnitude be so normal, be such a great mother and partner and friend. How can you be like this and then go perform in front of 80,000 people? But that's her superpower.''

His comments come after Jennifer, 49, recently said she was ''wary'' of the idea of marrying Alex at first, after having already gone through three divorces from former husbands Ojani Noa, Cris Judd, and Marc Anthony.

The 'Hustlers' star - who has 11-year-old twins Max and Emme with Marc - said: ''I was very wary after everything I've been through. I was just sussing it out until then. I was like, 'I don't know, maybe yes, maybe no, I really love [Alex], I like him.' Everything seemed almost too perfect too soon, so I was like, 'Wait, what's happening?'''

But Jennifer admitted that when the time came, she ''knew'' marrying Alex - who has two daughters, Natasha, 14, and 10-year-old Ella, with ex-wife Cynthia Scurtis - was the right choice.

She added: ''When it happened, I think it was the right time - we knew. It's great to have a best friend and a partner you can really build with, and I just feel like, with Alex and I, that's what it's like. We're very similar ... it's one of those things, you meet a like-minded person who is trying to be the best person they can be and always trying to grow, and then they help you grow and you help them grow. I'm better here, he's better there and we're better together.''