Alex Rodriguez loves how Jennifer Lopez has ''just destroyed'' the word no.
The former professional baseball player is impressed by how his girlfriend has turned can't into can and has fought back against being pigeonholed in her career.
Speaking about her movie 'Second Act', he told USA Today: ''When you think about this movie, it resembles what we don't want. We don't want people to think of us in a limited way. We do not want to be stuck in a small box and for someone to say, you can't do this because you're not good enough or for whatever reasons. The way that Jennifer has just destroyed the word 'no' or 'can't' or small box. This movie talks a lot about that.''
Meanwhile, Jennifer previously insisted she is still ''just a girl from the Bronx'', despite her three-decade spanning showbiz career.
She said: ''It's like if you're from Italy. Just because you don't live in Italy any more, you're still Italian. It's the same thing for me, being from the Bronx. Even though I've travelled the world and I live in Los Angeles now, I'm still just a girl from the Bronx.''
And the 49-year-old actress says she only recently found the confidence in herself.
She shared: ''I feel like I have only just got comfortable and am finally confident in who I am and what I do. I really wish I would have found this confidence in my early thirties, but it took me a long time to get there. I'm still a work in progress, by the way. But I do now feel that this is not a mistake, it's not a fluke - this is what I do and I'm good at it.''
