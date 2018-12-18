Alex Rodriguez is on the ''naughty list'' this year.

The retired baseball star admitted he, his 14-year-old daughter Natasha and girlfriend Jennifer Lopez's 10-year-old son Max could be set to find a lump of coal instead of presents in their stockings on December 25 if they don't manage to change their behaviour before Christmas Day.

Sharing a snap of the rankings on his Instagram story, A-Rod revealed he is in first place under 'naughty' on a chalkboard above the fireplace, along with the children.

He joked: ''What do I need to do to make it on the nice list?''

His own younger daughter Ella, 10, finds herself on the side of good behaviour, with Jennifer, 49, and her daughter Emme, also 10, joining her at the top of the rankings.

Despite Alex's spot on the naughty list, his partner recently heaped praise on the 43-year-old baseball superstar and his ''loving spirit''.

She previously shared: ''He's come into my life and really contributed in such a way. He's so supportive, he's so loving.

''He's one of these people, he's like, 'Shine, be the best.' Some people try to dull you down, try to squish you down and he's so not like that. And it's just so refreshing. It's just such a beautiful thing.''

The 'Jenny from the Block' hitmaker explained that in spite of his celebrity status, Alex is still a caring, selfless boyfriend.

As she struggled to contain her emotions, Jennifer said: ''He's just a very generous, loving spirit, soul.''

Meanwhile, Jennifer recently acknowledged that her fans want her to have a ''fairy tale'' wedding with Alex.

The singer-and-actress - who went public with her romance with the sports commentator in 2017 - understands why her fans are so invested in her love life, admitting they just want ''a happy ending'' for her.

She said: ''Everyone wants a fairy tale. They all want a romantic comedy, a happy ending. We all do. But it's not a movie, even if you see us on Instagram or on the shows.''