Alex Rodriguez has had ''irreplaceable'' jewellery and electronics stolen from his rental car.

The 44-year-old retired baseball player - who is engaged to Jennifer Lopez - was said to be having lunch after filming for ESPN during the Giants-Phillies game in San Francisco on Sunday (11.08.19), when the alleged theft took place at around 10pm.

The rented vehicle was an SUV and was parked not far from the city's Oracle Park in the South Beach neighbourhood.

The San Francisco Police Department has confirmed a laptop, camera and jewellery were among the items stolen.

Despite several news outlets reporting that the items are valued at over $500,000, a representative for Alex told TMZ Sports: ''The financial value of the items stolen from Alex Rodriguez's vehicle while he was having dinner is being grossly exaggerated.''

In his own statement, he later added: ''I am saddened that several items that were of a personal nature and irreplaceable with sentimental value were taken.

''I am encouraged that local law enforcement has security footage of the crime and are doing all they can to get the items back.''

The SFPD Burglary Unit are now carrying out a full investigation and reviewing CCTV footage to try and retrieve the stolen property.