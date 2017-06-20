Alex Rodriguez thinks Jennifer Lopez is the ''smartest human being'' he has ever met.

The 41-year-old former New York Yankees baseball player has been dating the brunette beauty since March this year, and he believes the 47-year-old singer is the ''most impressive'' female he knows because of her intelligence.

Speaking to 'Extra' about his lover, the sportsman - who has daughters Ella, nine, and Natasha, 12, with his ex-wife Cynthia Scurtis - said: ''She really is one of the most impressive and smartest human beings I have ever met.''

And the sportsman has hinted the pair get along so well because they have a lot in common with one another; they were both born in New York, they are Latin and are within the same age bracket, but they still ''really enjoy'' life.

Speaking about the compatibility between him and the 'Love Don't Cost A Thing' hitmaker - who has nine-year-old twins Emme and Max with her ex-husband Marc Anthony - he said: ''Our kids get along really well, we're both from New York, we're both Latin, we're both in our forties, we're really enjoying life.''

Alex believes the secret to a relationship is to be open with your affection and if a couple want to be together they should do so and not let anything hold them back.

He explained: ''If you want to be together you are together.''

The 'Shades of Blue' actress - who is also known as J. Lo - and her beau have acquired a new nickname J-Rod for the two of them, and the duo are happy with the combined title.

Alex said: ''I'm fine with everything, it's close to A-Rod. She's pretty easy going, I think she likes it too.''