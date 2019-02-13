Alex Rodriguez cherishes ''every moment'' with Jennifer Lopez.

The former baseball player feels so lucky to be celebrating his two year anniversary with the 'On The Floor' hitmaker and is excited for the journey ahead.

He wrote on Instagram: ''Macha 13, I can't believe it's been two years. Only 730 days, which have flown by, but it feels like we have been together forever. We are meant to be, and how much you mean to me cannot be put into words. From baseball games, to traveling across the world to shows in Vegas. We have done it all together and every moment with you is cherished. Where this road will take us next is unknown but there is no one else I would rather have by my side. The journey is just beginning and I am excited for what's ahead.''

And Jennifer wrote a similarly soppy post, where she said she felt ''blessed'' to know someone who makes her world a ''more beautiful safe and stable place''.

She wrote in her post: ''You make my world a more beautiful safe and stable place ... in the midst of our ever-changing, ever-moving life ... you make me feel like a teenager starting out all over again ... Every time I think I have you pegged, you surprise me in the most wonderful ways reminding me how blessed I am to have found you now in this moment at this time ... our time ... Te Amo Macho.''