Alex Rodriguez bought Jennifer Lopez a Porsche for her 50th birthday.

The retired baseball star was pictured inspecting the bright red sports car - believed to be the 2019 Porsche 911 GT3 - when it was delivered with a giant yellow ribbon on the hood, and later stood by proudly as his girlfriend got behind the wheel of the vehicle.

According to TMZ, cameras were rolling when Jennifer took the flash new ride out for a spin on Wednesday (24.07.19), hours before her star-studded birthday party took place.

The 'On the Floor' hitmaker celebrated her milestone ag with a glamorous bash at Gloria and Emilio Estefan's estate on Miami's Star sland

Dj Cassidy - who had manned the decks at Jennifer's 40th birthday party - and DJ Don Hot took charge of the music and DJ Khaled and Ashanti also took the mic.

There was a special performance from Jennifer's 11-year-old twins, Max and Emme - who she has with ex-husband Marc Anthony - who serenaded their mom with a rap and a song.

Guests at the bash - which also included rapper Fat Joe and his wife Lorena Cartagena - rounded off their evening with a spectacular fireworks display.

As well as buying his girlfriend a car, Alex also shared a touching montage on Instagram to mark Jennifer's birthday.

He shared a black and white clip composed of images of him with Jennifer and each of their children, Max and Emme and his own daughters Ella, 11, and Natasha, 14, whom he has with ex-spouse Cynthia Scurtis.

He captioned the video, which was soundtracked by Billy Joel's 'This Is The Time' : ''#HappyBirthdayJLO

It's your party, Jennifer!

Thank you for inviting all of us to share this special day with you. (sic)''

An emotional Jennifer commented: ''I'm crying....I love our life...I love you so much... thank you my beautiful Macho... (sic)''