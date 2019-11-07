Alex Reid is starring in a new adult pantomime.

The 44-year-old retired cage fighter - who was previously married to glamour model Katie Price - will be playing Daisy the Cow in the risque production of 'Jack And His Giant Bigstalk' at the Karma Sanctum Hotel in London.

In a statement announcing his role, he quipped: ''Forget all the films, soaps, and plays I've been in, I never knew or realised how my years of graduating from Guildford School of Acting, would culminate in this awe-inspiring role as Daisy the Cow!

''This is by far the most challenging role I've ever done and as I've always wanted to play a cow, having had a lot of experience in dealing with them.

''So hold on tight for a proper bumpy ride as I transform into Daisy!''

Former 'Big Brother' star Simon Gross has also joined the cast as Gene Talia the Evil Giant, with stage actor Alex Guersman taking on the role of Jack.

The panto opens on December 13 and will run until January 5.

Meanwhile, just this week there have been reports that Alex's former spouse Katie, 41, is keen to tread the boards in a more family-orientated panto production, and it's said she already has a role in mind in one of the traditional British Christmas theatre shows.

A source recently said: ''She's been telling her team and even pal Rylan [Clark-Neal] to land her a role in a panto.

''She knows they can be big money for soap stars and celebs, and thinks she could land a £1 million fee. She says she's got the voice and loads of people would pay to see her be Cinderella.''

The mum-of-five previously appeared in Woking as the Wicked Fairy in 'Sleeping Beauty' four years ago.