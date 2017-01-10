Alex Reid has blasted the bosses of 'Loose Women' for giving his ex-wife Katie Price a job on the panel.

The 41-year-old former cage fighter - who has four-year-old daughter Dolly with his former flame Chantelle Houghton - has hit out at the ITV daytime show for allowing the 38-year-old ex-glamour model to have a job as he doesn't think she ''sets a very good example'' to viewers with her crude comments and some of her outrageous off-camera antics.

Katie has used her appearances on 'Loose Women' to mock Alex for his cross-dressing and reveal lurid details about their experimental sex life together, something the fitness fanatic has likened to bullying.

According to The Sun Online, Alex - who began dating Katie in July 2009, shortly after her divorce from Peter Andre, married her in Las Vegas in February 2010 and separated from her in January 2011 -fumed: ''I don't think she sets a very good example to people who watch 'Loose Women'.

''She is not someone who should represent and be a panellist.

''Katie brings absolute shame on the production, it is a shame on modern society and what we stand for and put up with.''

Admitting he feels somewhat responsible for the turbulent times in their relationship, he added: ''I am semi to blame for that and I hang my head in shame for some of the silly things I have done in my past.

''She shouldn't be a panellist; I don't think it's a very good idea. I can't believe anything she says.''

In December, Alex branded Katie - who has five children, 14-year-old Harvey with her ex Dwight Yorke, Junior, 11, and Princess, nine, from her marriage to Peter, and Jett, three, and Bunny, two, with her current spouse Kieran Hayler - a ''spiteful bully'' on the show after she cryptically compared his dress sense to Eddie Redmayne's transgender character in 'The Danish Girl', Lili Elbe, who she said is like ''someone she knew''.

Alex's fiancée Nikki Manashe has previously admitted she dreads Katie appearing on 'Loose Women' because of the bile she has spat at her man on numerous occasions.

She told BANG Showbiz: ''I do [get nervous] every time Katie appears on 'Loose Women'. To be honest I think she needs to let bygones be bygones. She needs to let us live our lives and she can live her life. I wish her well. I don't know her, I don't need to know her, and I'm very happy and that's that. Being in a normal relationship with a non-celebrity you wouldn't have an ex keep bringing stuff up, it's very difficult for me. I wish people would just let things rest, you know.''