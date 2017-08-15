Alex Reid says Katie Price will do anything to make money.

The 42-year-old 'MMA fighter hit out at his ex-wife's recent launch of a protein shake range, Katie Price Nutrition, and insisted she wasn't very interested in fitness when they were together.

He said: ''She wasn't interested, not really. She came (to the gym) a couple of times yeah.

''I just see it as a money-making opportunity, I don't think she is actually - it's anything to make a buck.''

Alex - who won 'Celebrity Big Brother' in 2010 - has now returned to his personal training roots and called his time in the celebrity spotlight the ''prostitute years''.

He told The Sun Online: ''The celebrity world doesn't really make me money - it might do for Katie, but it's a pretty crappy life having to sell your soul to make a living.

''I call it the prostitute years and now it's self-worth, I'm going back to what I love.

''All the celebrity crazy world aside, something I've always got and I can always stand by come rain and shine is my fitness career.

''I was a qualified personal trainer before I did all the celebrity stuff .

''I've had a lot of inner demons and battles the one thing that's kept me going through all of this is my training - it's the symbol that's held me together through the stress and pain.

''My tagline is health is the only wealth you need.''

Alex and Katie, 39 - who is now married to her third husband Kieran Hayler - split up in 2011 and he is now engaged to Nikki Manashe and trying for a baby.

He said: ''We are trying for a baby first.

''That's the plan. We want a baby first, before we get married.''