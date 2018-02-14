Alex Reid is waiting to have a double hip operation.

The 42-year-old cage fighter - who was previously married to Katie Price - is hoping to have his hips resurfaced within the next two months, as doctors are suggesting the procedure will prevent him from having to have the joints replaced later down the line.

Speaking to The Sun Online, he said: ''You can see from the way I'm walking that I'm waiting for a double hip operation. It's going to be in the next few months.

''I need hip resurfacing on both hips - I've had more than 300 fights and I'm an ex-paratrooper. My body has done some crazy things...''

As well as waiting for his operation, Alex recently went to the police after he accused Katie - who he was married to from 2010 until 2012 - of showing sexually explicit images of him dressed as his drag alter-ego Roxanne to the audience of 'Celebrity Big Brother's Bit On The Side'.

He said at the time: ''I am very upset that such private matters are once again being aired in the press. I am taking legal action against Katie Price over her actions and I will not be commenting publicly any further.''

But Katie has denied the claims.

She wrote on Twitter: ''I would like to make the following clear. 1. I do not have any videos of Alex Reid or Roxanne on my phone. 2. I do not have any sexual images of Alex Reid or Roxanne on my phone. 3. I did not show TV audience members a video of Alex or Roxanne engaged in any sexual activity, nor would I. 4. I have not had any contact from the police but if I get such I will co-operate fully with them to show them that this allegation is a lie. 5. I have made it clear I would never reveal tapes of Alex Reid or Roxanne. 6. I take online bullying and revenge porn seriously. My family have been subjected to such and I have been the victim of revenge porn. I would not do it to someone else. 7. It is sad that my attempting to push through help for those bullied online is used by someone to suggest that I have behaved in this way or to get publicity for themselves, Love and respect, Katie x (sic).''