Alex Reid has announced that his fiancée has miscarried their fifth child.
Alex Reid and his fiancée have suffered another miscarriage.
The 44-year-old former cage fighter has been left devastated after his partner Nikki Manashe lost their fifth baby following another gruelling round of IVF.
Taking to his Instagram account, he said: ''It brings me with great sadness that I have to write this post. Today we lost our 5th baby Phoenix Reid. No words can describe the pain that couples go through who lose a child.
''My amazing partner @ivf_chasing_dreams has been through so much from painful treatments to operations time and time again.
Women who go through IVF I salute your bravery, men who stand by there sides I respect you. We will have our happily ever after.
''But for now it's time to rest and heal a broken heart.''
Nikki shared the same news with her followers and said she was determined to meet her ''rainbow baby'' after her ''soul'' has had time to heal.
She said: ''Unfortunately today the scan confirmed that Baby Phoenix Reid was no longer viable. We are heart broken and devastated.
''I was so excited to announce this baby but unfortunately I am announcing my 5th angel baby in heaven. Having now lost 5 babies we are determined to meet our rainbow baby. I have so much sympathy for others going through this because it really does break your soul. (sic)''
Alex and Nikki - who have been engaged since 2014 - have suffered one ectopic pregnancy, in which a fertilised egg implants itself outside of the womb, and three miscarriages - including twins.
Alex said at the time: ''We couldn't wait to hold you and now we can only hold you in our hearts. We are absolutely devastated and I wasn't going to go public with this but I am to raise awareness. Next time you post a picture of your pregnant bump or your gorgeous baby think of those less fortunate.''
The mixed martial artist was previously married to Katie Price.
