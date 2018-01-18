Alex Pettyfer is set to front a new campaign for Diesel's Only The Brave scent.

The 27-year-old actor and model will be the latest hunk to become the face of the fashion house's Only The Brave fragrance, in a brand new campaign which is expected to be revealed ''shortly''.

Not much is known about what Alex's campaign will involve, however a statement put out by Guillaume de Lesquen - who is the international general manager of designer brands fragrances at L'Oreal, which owns Diesel's perfume license - claimed: ''Pettyfer will lead and unite a global squadron of young and influential braves.''

The statement also praises the 'Magic Mike' actor as ''charismatic leader'', as he fits the ''hero'' that Only The Brave features in their campaigns.

It read: ''The Only the Brave hero is a charismatic leader who confidently moves forward in life with strong determination and will. He is a federator. Alex Pettyfer is the perfect embodiment of this new expression of bravery. Tomorrow belongs to the braves.''

Alex shared the news with his followers on Instagram with a professional black and white photo of himself, which was uploaded to the site on Wednesday (17.01.18).

He captioned the snap: ''I'm excited to let everyone know that officially I am to be the new face of @dieselfragrances @diesel coming soon #onlythebrave Join the #braveoftomorrow #dieselparfums #diesel (sic)''

The 'Endless Love' actor is succeeding fellow Hollywood hunk Liam Hemsworth in the role, who was first featured in a campaign by the brand in August 2015.

At the time, a statement released about Liam's campaign read: ''Diesel's new Only The Brave campaign is part of the ongoing saga that started when this iconic fragrance was launched. With Liam Hemsworth, this new chapter is taken into a new dimension. Using epic movie-style narration, the campaign invites viewers to dive into their innermost depths and find the strength to 'live bravely'.''