Alex Pettyfer and Toni Garrn have announced that they are engaged after 10 months of dating.
The 29-year-old actor proposed to his model girlfriend, 27, on Christmas Eve (24.12.19) and the pair announced their happy news on New Year's Eve (31.12.19).
Toni shared a picture of them together on Instagram as she flashed her large diamond ring and she wrote: ''Christmas Eve the love of my life surprised me on his knees asking me to be his forever. He changed my life the day we met and showed me what love really is - so yes I cannot wait to spend every day (well almost) of my life with you @alexpettyfer (sic).''
Alex shared a video of them kissing and wrote: ''Some people marry their best friend. Some people marry their soulmate. I got both.''
Toni reflected on meeting Alex in 2019 and wrote: ''in the last year of this decade I met this one... And made 2019 the best year yet... Onto 2020 with this maniac.''
She also shared another picture of them together and wrote: ''I still can't believe it.''
Toni added: ''The last throwback of 2019. Onto 2020 as a wifey.''
Alex and Toni made their first public appearance together at Elton John's Oscars party in February but did not confirm their romance until later in the year.
They also worked on the film 'Warning' together in 2019, alongside Alex's father Richard Pettyfer, Rupert Everett, Thomas Jane, Alice Eve, and Annabelle Wallis.
This is Alex's third engagement, after he previously proposed to Riley Keough and Marloes Horst.
He has also dated Gabriela Giovanardi, Dianna Agron and Emma Roberts.
And Toni's most high-profile romance was with actor Leonardo DiCaprio, 45.
The pair dated for 18 months between May 2013 and December 2014, and were reported to be back together in 2017 when they were spotted together numerous times.
