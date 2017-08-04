Alex Kurtzman is unsure what the future is for Universal Pictures' 'The Dark Universe'.

The filmmaker helmed the Tom Cruise reboot of 'The Mummy', which was set to be the star of the universe based around iconic horror characters created by the film studio, however the film received poor reviews and Kurtzman hasn't decided what to do next.

Speaking to IGN, he said: ''You know the truth is, I don't know. I really don't know. I haven't really decided. Is the honest answer.

''I have to stay interested in it. I have to feel like my passion is there for it. I think in the case of 'Star Trek' if your passion isn't there you shouldn't be doing it.''

Universal made their name horror TV show 'Creature Features' in the 1950s and enlisted Kurtzman and Chris Morgan to create a series of linked films that will bring their iconic characters back to life on the big screen.

Johnny Depp was believed to be playing 'The Invisible Man' in a separate project and Angelina Jolie was wanted to direct and star in a 'Bride Of Frankenstein' film.

Originally Javier Bardem - who was cast to star as Frankenstein - was approached to star as Dr. Jekyll opposite Cruise in 'The Mummy', but passed on it and Russell Crowe was given the role.

Previously, Kurtzman said he wants to get Michael Fassbender in one of the films and confirmed what movies he hopes would be included in 'The Dark Universe'.

He said: ''I'd love to bring Michael Fassbender in, I'd love to bring Jennifer Lawrence in, I'd love to see Charlize Theron in there, Angelina Jolie.

''We know we're going to do 'Frankenstein', 'Bride of Frankenstein', 'Dracula', 'Creature from the Black Lagoon', 'Phantom of the Opera', 'Hunchback of Notre Dame' and 'Invisible Man'. There are characters within those films that can grow and expand and maybe even spin off.''