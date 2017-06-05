Alex Kurtzman says the script for 'Bride of Frankenstein' is ''brilliant''.

The writer and director of 'The Mummy' reboot is working alongside scriptwriter David Koepp on the next instalment of the Dark Universe - which is set to follow the Tom Cruise reboot - and Kurtzman says the structure of the script is ''very unique''.

Speaking to Den of Geek, he said: ''David Koepp wrote a brilliant script. A brilliant script with a very unique structure and a central relationship that I think is gonna be relatable to a lot of people while also being very true to what I believe people love about 'Bride'.

''Here's the weird thing about 'Bride of Frankenstein'. It is one of the weirdest movies you'll ever see in your life. It is such a strange film. What amazes me is that the bride doesn't show up until, what, the last ten minutes of the film?

''Doesn't say anything, rejects Frankenstein, he pulls a lever and the building explodes and that's the end of it. There's almost no screen time with her. And yet everybody remembers the iconic look, the hair, who she was. Articles have been written, there's Halloween costumes.

''It's an enduring character because there's something mysterious about her and that look and the idea that she was created to serve another man. Which is gonna be an interesting thing to tackle in this day and age.''

'Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales' star Javier Bardem will play Frankenstein in the movie.

The Monsterverse sees the studio revisit the creature features which made Universal's name, beginning in the 1920s with Lon Chaney's 'The Hunchback of Notre Dame' and 'The Phantom of the Opera'.

The Dark Universe was started by core creatives Kurtzman and Chris Morgan, who directed and produced 'The Mummy' reboot.

'Bride of Frankenstein' is set for a February 2019 release.