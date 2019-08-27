Alex James is the latest musician to produce his own alcoholic beverage.

The Blur star-and-farmer - who also sells award-winning cheese - has created his own Apple flavoured brandy, which he has named Britannia, and warned it's ''going to cause utter carnage'' as it's 70 per cent proof.

According to the Daily Star newspaper's Wired column, the 50-year-old Britpop legend - who launched his new tipple at his Big Feastival extravaganza on his farm in the Cotswolds - said: ''The only ingredient is apples, so it's incredibly pure.

''I've called that Britannia.

''I think it's going to cause utter carnage.''

This year, the annual event saw the likes of Jess Glynne, Elbow and Rudimental headline, between August 23 and 25.

Other performers included Lewis Capaldi, The Zutons, Nina Nesbitt, Fun Lovin' Criminals and Jade Bird.

Meanwhile, the likes of 'The Great British Bake-Off' star Prue Leith was amongst those leading the charge for the food and drink part of the event.

Host Alex said: ''This is our eighth year and our best line up to date. Feastival continues to expand, evolve and get better every summer and we've got more new tricks, surprises and festival firsts up our sleeves for this August.

''There really is something for everyone - plenty to keep the entire family smiling. See you on August Bank Holiday weekend.''