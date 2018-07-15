Alex James has branded ageing rock stars as ''grotesque caricatures''.

The 49-year-old Blur bassist - who is also an award-winning cheesemaker - thinks it is ''important'' he has interests away from the band because he doesn't want to be like Rolling Stones frontman Sir Mick Jagger, 74.

And Alex also branded the possibility of a Led Zeppelin reunion ''insane'' because he thinks too long has passed since they were at their peak.

He ranted: ''I'd rather be on a cheese counter than pretending to be a teenager.

''There are rumours of Led Zeppelin getting back together again and nobody really wants to hear their f***ing new record, do they? They want to listen to 'Stairway to Heaven'.

''How old were they when they did 'Stairway to Heaven'? Like 20 or something? And how old are they now, they are f***ing 70.

''It's insane. At least people want to come in and try my cheese as well as listen to 'Parklife'.

''That is really important. I think it's really good that I've got something else to talk about.

''You have to do it otherwise you become this weird, grotesque caricature of yourself by the time you get old like Mick Jagger.

''I've been listening to the Rolling Stones recently, but I wouldn't f***ing go and listen to them live, f***ing hell.''

The 'Tender' hitmaker also slammed 'Milkshake' singer Kelis for refusing to play her biggest hits when she performed at his festival, The Big Feastival, in 2014.

He told the Sunday Mirror newspaper: ''Kelis retrained as a cordon bleu chef and released a cookery book.

''So great, we'll have her. And she didn't f***ing do 'Milkshake'. She's like, 'Oh, I don't do that any more'. It's like, 'for f**ks sake, it's not like you've got loads of hits, darling, you need to do that one'. So I wouldn't have her back.''