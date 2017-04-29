Steven and Alex Gerrard have welcomed a baby boy.

The couple - who already have three daughters Lilly-Ella, 13, Lexie, 10 and Lourdes, five, together - welcomed their first son into the world in the early hours of Saturday (29.04.17) morning.

Steven, 36, wrote on Twitter: ''Lio George Gerrard was born this morning at 4.55am . Both are doing great . Our family is complete (sic).''

Last year, Alex, 34, announced her pregnancy on Twitter, writing: ''We are all very excited for our new baby to arrive next year!! number 4 ...Thank you to everyone for all your lovely messages! (sic)''

Speaking previously about Steven's desire for a boy, Alex said: ''I know Steven has said before he would like one but the chances of us having one is slim with having three girls. He laughs and says he can't risk it - it's going to cost him a fortune in weddings if we have another girl!''

Meanwhile, it has been a big week for the Gerrards as Steven was recently confirmed as the manager of Liverpool's under-18s for next season.

He said: ''I have really enjoyed my time at the academy so far and feel I have learnt a lot from the coaching staff here already.

''After speaking to Alex (Inglethorpe, academy director), we feel as though it is time for me to step up and manage my own team.

''[Current under-18S boss] Neil Critchley has done a fantastic job with the under-18s, so I hope I can continue where he left off, encouraging and nurturing players into the under-23s and eventually the first-team set-up.''