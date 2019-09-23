Alex Borstein scooped the Emmy for Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series for the second year in a row on Sunday (22.09.19).

The 'Marvellous Mrs. Maisel' actress beat out the likes of her co-star Marin Hinkle, 'Saturday Night Live's Kate McKinnon, Anna Chlumsky ('Veep'), 'Fleabag' actresses Sian Clifford and Olivia Colman, 'Glow' star Betty Gilpin and 'Barry's Sarah Goldberg to take home the honour and urged women to ''step out of line'' in order to succeed.

Accepting the honour, she joked: ''I know a lot of people were upset last year because I wasn't wearing a bra, so I want to apologize because tonight I'm not wearing any underwear. So you're just going to want to throw that chair out or clean it.''

She went on to dedicate the win to ''every woman on the 'Maisel' cast and crew,'' as well as her grandmother, who survived the holocaust.

Alex told the audience at Los Angeles' Microsoft Theatre how her grandmother was warned she could be shot if she stepped out of line, but did so anyway.

She added: ''Step out of line, ladies. Step out of line.''

Alex's co-star, Tony Shalhoub won the Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series and joked about creator Amy Sherman-Palladino and executive producer Daniel Palladino's many roles in making the programme in his speech.

Admitting he wasn't one for ''the names and the thanks and the thanks and the names'', he said: ''Like most of you, I'm not a fan of the endless lists that the award recipients hands out... but in the case of Maisel, there's no choice for it.''

He then pulled a note out of jacket and repeatedly thanked Amy and Dan for being the show's writers, directors and showrunners.

Tony - who was taking home his fourth Emmy after 10 nominations - beat out 'Barry' stars Anthony Carrigan, Stephen Root and Henry Winkler, as well as Alan Arkin from 'The Kominsky Method' and 'Veep's Tony Hale to take the prize.