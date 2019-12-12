Alex Borstein thinks arms are ''disgusting''.

The 'Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' actress has launched her own accessories company, Henabees, which offers a range of detachable sleeves and she admitted the garments were ''born out of necessity'' because she can't bear to have the flesh between her wrists and shoulders on show.

She said: ''I think all arms are disgusting. Armpits and arms, they're disgusting.I'm a very big fan of [hands]. Armpit... you look like a raw chicken in a sink.

''This [business] was born out of necessity, doing red carpets - anything I liked [when I looked for dresses] was sleeveless so I'd ruin it with a blazer or a shrug or a shawl, so my mother helped me with the first pair.''

The 48-year-old star - who has two children with ex-husband Jackson Douglas - had been ready to quit acting before she landed her role as Susie Myerson in '...Mrs. Maisel' but she was tempted back from Barcelona as soon as she received the script for the show.

She told talk show host Seth Meyers: ''I had left the country. I had moved to Barcelona. And Amy [Sherman-Palladino] had sent me the script and said, 'Just read it.' And then I read it and I went 'ugh now I gotta fly back and audition.''

The 'Family Guy' star admitted one of the most appealing aspects of moving to Spain was the afternoon siesta.

She said: ''I wanted to give my kids an experience of a year abroad somewhere and my first thought was Budapest because we have family there but the language is... kinda useless. It's beautiful, but useless.

''So I thought what would be a good language, and I thought Chinese or Spanish. I knew a bit of Spanish so went down the easier route.

''Plus the thing about Barcelona... People take naps. That was the real draw, what is wrong with America right now is people don't nap. You have to nap, things shut down from 2-4.''