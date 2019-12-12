Alex Borstein thinks arms are ''disgusting'' and armpits look like ''raw chicken''.
Alex Borstein thinks arms are ''disgusting''.
The 'Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' actress has launched her own accessories company, Henabees, which offers a range of detachable sleeves and she admitted the garments were ''born out of necessity'' because she can't bear to have the flesh between her wrists and shoulders on show.
She said: ''I think all arms are disgusting. Armpits and arms, they're disgusting.I'm a very big fan of [hands]. Armpit... you look like a raw chicken in a sink.
''This [business] was born out of necessity, doing red carpets - anything I liked [when I looked for dresses] was sleeveless so I'd ruin it with a blazer or a shrug or a shawl, so my mother helped me with the first pair.''
The 48-year-old star - who has two children with ex-husband Jackson Douglas - had been ready to quit acting before she landed her role as Susie Myerson in '...Mrs. Maisel' but she was tempted back from Barcelona as soon as she received the script for the show.
She told talk show host Seth Meyers: ''I had left the country. I had moved to Barcelona. And Amy [Sherman-Palladino] had sent me the script and said, 'Just read it.' And then I read it and I went 'ugh now I gotta fly back and audition.''
The 'Family Guy' star admitted one of the most appealing aspects of moving to Spain was the afternoon siesta.
She said: ''I wanted to give my kids an experience of a year abroad somewhere and my first thought was Budapest because we have family there but the language is... kinda useless. It's beautiful, but useless.
''So I thought what would be a good language, and I thought Chinese or Spanish. I knew a bit of Spanish so went down the easier route.
''Plus the thing about Barcelona... People take naps. That was the real draw, what is wrong with America right now is people don't nap. You have to nap, things shut down from 2-4.''
Kai Whiston is back already with his second album of his own 'No World As Good As Mine', and this time he has the help of organic instruments.
Her debut album The Witching Hour is out soon.
Feet are mid-tour and promoting their debut album, and tonight they played Ramsgate Music Hall with support from local band Malpractice.
Famed for performing one of her own songs as her opening gambit on The X Factor, Lucy Spraggan rocked up at the Booking Hall as part of her UK and...
After nearly thirty years since his first solo record Mark Lanegan has just released one of his very best and there's not many artists who can claim...
Listen to their new single 'People Change'.
For the first, and almost certainly last, time Cambridge indie rockers Mallory Knox performed at The Booking Hall in Dover.
'Devour You' is a fantastic follow up to Starcrawler's debut album and represents a move on in terms of sound and, in part, direction.
This may look like it's going to be a zany Christmas romp, but it's really...
Charlotte Cooper is determined to make this Christmas the best holiday the family has ever...
The Lookout marks Academy Award-nominated screenwriter Scott Frank's (Out of Sight), directorial debut. The intelligent...
After Catwoman, I feel I've learned a lot about the furry beasts. For instance, did...
Here's the recipe for making a movie as badas "Kicking and Screaming": First, take every...
One of the hassles of a four-star rating system for movie reviews is that at...