Alessia Cara thinks Shawn Mendes' heart is ''as potent as his ambition''.

The 23-year-old singer has hailed the chart-topping pop star on social media, thanking Shawn for allowing her to have toured with him during his recent global arena tour.

She wrote on Twitter: ''There are good people, and then there are people who, if you could see into their core, have a million little particles of benevolence floating around in there. That is @shawnmendes

''His heart is as potent as his ambition and I learned so much from him these last few months, both on and off stage. Tonight we played our 76th and final show of the SM tour (we took this pic show 1!!) and I feel so grateful. (sic)''

Meanwhile, Camila Cabello recently admitted she plans to ''fall'' for Shawn ''like nobody is watching''.

The 'Senorita' hitmaker is in a relationship with the 'If I Can't Have You' singer - but she refuses to talk about it as she wants to ''protect'' their romance.

She said: ''I never want to open the door for people to feel like they are involved.

''Like I said, I want it to be mine and [his]. That's why I'm so tight-lipped about it: because I want to protect it ...

''Love is the most sacred, precious thing to me. I want to always feel like my love is between me and that person, and never belonging to anyone else. As much as I love my fans, and as much as I love people, I like to live my life as normally as possible.

''In a relationship, it makes me feel uncomfortable to invite everyone in on that.''