Alessandro Nivola is in negotiations to play Dickey Motisanti in 'The Sopranos' prequel movie.

'The Many Saints of Newark' - the spin-off based on the massively successful HBO drama about a Mafia family in New Jersey - has reached the casting stage, with the 46-year-star in talks for the project..

In the original series - which kicked off the box set viewing phenomenon in the 2000s - Dickey is the deceased uncle of Tony Soprano - played by James Gandolfini - and father of Christopher Moltisanti (Michael Imperioli).

In the show, the character never appears as he was murdered prior to the drama's timelines - but he will now be introduced in the prequel as someone who helped turn a small gang into the New Jersey crime family that Tony eventually heads.

The programme will be set in 1960s as riots sweep through Newark, and tensions between African-American and Italian residents boil over into violence.

Steven Van Zandt - who portrayed Silvio Dante in the hit show - previously revealed to Bang Showbiz that he would love to be in the film but knows it will not happen because it is set before his time.

He said: ''I wouldn't be in that obviously because it would be set 20 or 30 years earlier than our time. I think it will be a very interesting movie, I wish I could be in it! But I believe that the movie is actually going to happen soon.''

Meanwhile, 'Face Off' star Alessandro is also known for his appearance in feature films such as 'American Hustle', 'A Most Violent Year' and 'Selma.'

Although raised in America, the striking actor has Italian roots as his paternal grandfather was the Italian sculptor Costantino Nivola.