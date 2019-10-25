'The Many Saints of Newark' star Alessandro Nivola has claimed he's been a back-up casting option for most of his acting career.
Alessandro Nivola has been a back-up casting option for most of his acting career.
The 47-year-old star has been cast in the big screen 'Sopranos' prequel - but Alessandro doubts whether he was the first choice for the role.
He shared: ''I would say a good percentage of the roles I've done have only come to me after somebody dropped out at the last minute.
''This one, I'm sure somebody did drop out because I was offered it a week before it started.''
However, Alessandro insisted he doesn't allow the situation to undermine his self-confidence.
He told the Guardian newspaper: ''I couldn't give a s**t, really. If I think it's a great job, I'm only too happy that the other idiot decided he had better things to do.''
Alessandro plays Dickie Moltisanti, father of Christopher, in 'The Many Saints of Newark', which is the film prequel to 'The Sopranos'.
And Alessandro thinks his Italian background played a central role in the casting decision.
He explained: ''I'm absolutely certain that my being the son of an Italian immigrant was a big factor in being offered that role by David [Chase, creator of 'The Sopranos'] and I know it really mattered to him.''
'The Many Saints of Newark' - which will also star the likes of Billy Magnussen, Joey Diaz, Michael Gandolfini and Ray Liotta - is set in the 1960s during the Newark riots.
The eagerly-awaited film is scheduled for released in September 2020.
Listen to their new single 'People Change'.
For the first, and almost certainly last, time Cambridge indie rockers Mallory Knox performed at The Booking Hall in Dover.
'Devour You' is a fantastic follow up to Starcrawler's debut album and represents a move on in terms of sound and, in part, direction.
Salvation Jayne's third birthday bash was a riot of colour and a celebration of a band very much enjoying what they do.
We're feeling the nostalgia this month.
American Thighs was released on this day in 1994.
Gloo is a new supergroup consisting of UK mystic-beat producers Iglooghost and Kai Whiston as well as nu-pop singer/producer BABii.
Listen to her new single Forgive Me now.
The Neon Demon follows the journey of its protagonist Jesse (Elle Fanning) when she makes...
One of the finest biopics in recent memory, this drama manages to present someone as...
With this confident drama, J.C. Chandor (Margin Call, All Is Lost) continues to evolve as...
“What happens when a man stands up and says ‘enough is enough’?” So goes the...
In 1981, New York City saw its most violent year in the city's history. When...
Based on the events documented in West of Memphis and the Paradise Lost trilogy, this...
Devil's Knot is a biographical thriller drama based on the events of the West Memphis...
Irving Rosenfeld is a conman whose impressively deft criminal exploits have eluded authorities for years....
Whilst running a con, being anonymous is very important. Keeping past operations secret and your...
Irving Rosenfeld is one of America's most talented con artists but his world of ladies...
Ginger and Rosa are teenage girls in the '60s and have vowed to always be...
An extraordinary cast lifts this grim British drama into something watchable, even if the script...