Alessandra Ambrosio isn't a ''big fan'' of foundation.

The 38-year-old Brazilian model has opened up about her morning beauty routine and how she often opts for a tinted moisturiser rather than a heavy coverage foundation to achieve her ''natural and glowy'' look.

She said: ''Instead of using moisturiser, I use a tinted moisturiser, I'm not a big fan of foundation but if I have something special [to go to] I will obviously apply some. Brazilian beauty to me means natural and glowy, you get a little tan.''

The brunette beauty is ''obsessed'' with her lashes and keeping them long and separated and says she always wears eyeliner because it makes her eyes look ''bigger''.

She said: ''I love eyeliner I think it makes the eyes bigger. I'm obsessed with lashes but mine are very short so it's kind of annoying. [I use] a metal separator and I've been using it forever to make them [my lashes] go in the direction you want.''

And Alessandra - who hung up her Victoria's Secret Angel wings in 2017 - admitted that she still likes to ''take care'' of her skin, despite not walking in the lingerie giant's prestigious fashion show, and always makes sure she is ''nice and moist''.

She added: ''Everything I use is very creamy - one of my friends a make-up artist says to say 'Bonjour' when I contour so I say 'Bonjour'. And last step for the face is a facial mist to help keep the oil away.

''I'm Brazilian and I love showing my skin and being in my bikini and I was a Victoria's Secret angel for almost 20 years and I did 17 fashion shows. ''One of the biggest parts is taking care of your skin and I like to keep it nice and moist and shiny and glowy.''

Alessandra always makes sure to always start her skincare regime with a sheet face mask and jade roller to keep her skin fresh and plump first thing in the morning.

Speaking on Vogue's 'Beauty Secrets' YouTube series, she continued: ''If I have time and I have something special that I have to go [to], this is what I do. I like to start with my sanitiser that smells like lavender and a face mask, and a jade roller, it's usually in my fridge and it wakes me up. Sun is a big thing for me, I live in my bikini, I'm from Brazil I always go to the beach so I always wear sunblock and I want to protect my skin.''