Alesha Dixon was reportedly ''really stressed out'' after she came face to face with her ex-husband MC Harvey.

The 38-year-old singer was married to the So Solid Crew rapper in 2005 but called off their marriage one year later after it was rumoured he had an affair with singer Javine Hylton, and although the 'Britain's Got Talent' judge has since moved on from the relationship she was left feeling unsettled when she saw Harvey at the Jog On To Cancer charity party on Wednesday (12.04.17).

Speaking about the brunette beauty and her reaction to seeing her former flame at the star-studded bash to The Sunday Mirror, a source said: ''Alesha was really stressed out.''

And the former Mis-Teeq band member relied on a ''group of people'' who came to the event with her to ''reassure her''.

The insider continued: ''She was huddled around a group of people trying to reassure her.''

The 'The Boy Does Nothing' hitmaker is currently in a relationship with dancer Azuka Ononye, who she has three-year-old daughter Azura with, and although she has previously admitted she is in no rush to tie the knot again, she believes her partner is ''certainly marriage material''.

Speaking previously, she said: ''Just because one marriage hasn't worked out, doesn't mean you write off the idea of it. I don't live in Bitter Town - the past is the past. That's done. It's like it was 100 years ago. I still believe in love and I still think that marriage is a positive thing, but I'm also not in a rush to run down the aisle. At the moment, I'm in a loving relationship with Azuka and he's certainly marriage material.''