Alesha Dixon wants to ''slow things down'' in 2017.

The 'Britain's Got Talent' judge isn't making any particular resolutions for the coming year, but she has vowed to cherish every moment and keep having fun.

Asked her plans for 2017, she said: ''I can't wait for 'Britain's Got Talent' to return - we always have so much fun - and I just want to carry on enjoying my life.

''The older I get the more life feels faster than ever, so it's a challenge to slow things down and smell the roses. But I'm very, very happy.''

One thing that the 38-year-old beauty - who has three-year-old daughter Azura with partner Azuka Ononye - won't be doing next year is having another child.

Asked if a second baby is on the cards, she said: ''No definitely not. There aren't enough days in the week for a baby. I'm struggling with my schedule as it is.''

Alesha recently admitted she wants to branch out into acting and has been taking classes.

She said: ''I have been doing the acting lessons for a few months. It's good. I do them when I can. I work one-on-one with an acting coach.''

The 'Lipstick' singer revealed she has been inspired by Margot Robbie's recent appearance in the 'Suicide Squad' movie, in which the Australian actress played the role of Harley Quinn.

She said: ''I love the idea of being in an action movie, something like Margot Robbie in 'Suicide Squad'. A kick-ass role.

''I also love the idea of being in a musical and also dramas, TV dramas, gritty dramas. I am very open-minded, really.''