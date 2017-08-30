Alesha Dixon wants to ''die behind a microphone''.

The 38-year-old beauty has been in the spotlight since her days in the girl group Mis-Teeq and Alesha has admitted she doesn't have any plans to walk away from the entertainment business, having also become a popular TV star in the UK over recent years.

Alesha, who serves as a judge on 'Britain's Got Talent', explained to the Daily Star newspaper: ''I'll never retire. How do you retire from something that you love?

''You don't. Especially when you are a creative person. I want to die behind a microphone.''

The confession comes after Alesha revealed she was a ''massive worrier'' when she was younger.

The singer never used to feel confident in her skin when she was a teenager and ''everything'' used to ''freak'' her out and make her feel insecure.

However, her mother Beverly Harris forced the singer to change her ways.

Alesha shared: ''I was a massive worrier. I remember my mum saying: 'Worrying is like a rocking chair. You can rock and rock but you won't go anywhere.' She was right. It's such a waste of energy and it achieves nothing.

''I was outwardly confident, but in myself I was afraid of so many things. I felt insecure. Everything freaked me out.

''If I knew what I know now at 16 years old, I would've done so many things differently!''

Alesha also acknowledged that she and her mother are very personalities.

The 'Breathe Slow' hitmaker explained: ''My mum's a free spirit and we're very different. One thing we do agree on is love. I have a very loving mum who's always been there as constant support.

''I believe in all women feeling they have a voice. But having said all that, I'm not against guys.''