Alesha Dixon wants to raise her daughter to be ''comfortable'' in her own skin.

The 40-year-old singer has five-year-old daughter Azura with her husband Azuka Ononye, and has said she hopes her tot won't ''feel the pressure'' to make changes to her body that make her ''look like everybody else''.

Speaking on her podcast 'Wear It's At', she said: ''I hope that I can raise my daughter to be comfortable in her skin and accept who she is, and not feel the pressure to have to try and look like everybody else.''

The 'Boy Does Nothing' hitmaker has ''embraced'' her own body as she's gotten older, and she now doesn't mind seeing her figure change with age.

She added: ''Whenever I speak to women that are getting older, they all seem okay with it. It just seems to be the media that has an issue with it. The older we get, our bodies, of course, change, and we should embrace it.''

But Alesha does still have hang ups of her own, as she admits her spouse is the only partner who has ever seen her bare feet.

The 'Britain's Got Talent' judge said: ''My partner that I'm with now is the first person that I've been with that's seen my feet.''

And the star also worries she's a ''disappointment'' to people when she shows up for meetings, because she never dresses to impress.

She confessed: ''I think I'm a disappointment when I show up, because they think, 'She's off the telly, she's going to look really good,' and I literally turn up in a jumper and some leggings, and they must think, 'What a disappointment.' ''

The second episode of 'Wear It's At', Alesha Dixon's hit podcast, is available for download now on iTunes. This week, Alesha's joined by Jodie Kidd and Natalie Lee (Style Me Sunday) in episode, 'The Greatest Love of All'. The series is created in partnership with online styling service, Stitch Fix.