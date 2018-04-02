Alesha Dixon ''longs'' for another child.

The 39-year-old star - who has four-year-old Azura Sienna with her partner Azuka Ononye - would love to have another baby but thinks she might have left it too late.

She told You magazine: ''Not a day goes by without me longing for another baby. I don't know whether it will happen given my age but I adore the idea of a large family and I hope I will be lucky. The love I feel for Azura is so pure and unconditional. The main thing is to enjoy her in the present and be philosophical about the future, because what will be will be.''

Meanwhile, Alesha previously revealed she wants to ''inspire'' her daughter.

She said: ''Family life is so important. Being a mum has changed me. It is the most joyful thing I have ever experienced. It's also the most challenging! I hear a lot of women talking about feeling guilty about working but I put a different spin on it.

''I do miss Azura, but I don't feel guilty because if she is at home with Azuka or my mum she's happy. I'm going to work to do something I love and she'll realise that as she gets older and it will hopefully inspire her.

''Becoming a mum was another sense of freedom because there was nothing to hide. I'm at that age where if I am going to have another baby then I need to start thinking about it, but at the moment I'm enjoying Azura starting nursery and getting a bit of us time again.''